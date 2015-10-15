BRIEF-Accelerate Diagnostics prices upsized offering of 2.75 mln shares at $28.85 per share
Oct 15 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc's revenue fell for the fifth straight quarter due to continued weak demand from PC makers for its processors.
The company posted a net loss of $197 million, or 25 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 26, compared with net income of $17 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 25.8 percent to $1.06 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
