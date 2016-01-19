BRIEF-Golden Dawn announces private placement
* Golden Dawn Minerals Inc - intends to raise up to $2,345,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units at of $0.335/ ft unit
Jan 19 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a 22.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, the sixth straight quarter of decline, as the company struggles with falling demand from PC makers.
The company's net loss narrowed to $102 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 26, from $364 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $958 million from $1.24 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Golden Dawn Minerals Inc - intends to raise up to $2,345,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units at of $0.335/ ft unit
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: