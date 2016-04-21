April 21 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a 19.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales of processors used in personal computers and weak demand in China.

Net loss narrowed to $109 million, or 14 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 26, from $180 million, or 23 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell to $832 million from $1.03 billion, a year earlier. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)