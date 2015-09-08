BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Q1 revenue fell 15 pct to C$20.9 mln
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
Sept 8 Concordia Healthcare Corp said it would buy Amdipharm Mercury Ltd from private equity firm Cinven in a deal valued at $3.5 billion.
The deal gives Concordia a portfolio of more than 190 niche pharmaceutical products. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
* First Data- Co, Alipay announce North American businesses will be able to accept mobile payment service, expand Alipay's already significant business base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: