(Repeats to add codes with no changes to text)

* AMEC says demand from oil, mining customers strong

* Oil service firms Hunting, Lamprell on track to meet 2011 view

LONDON, Nov 17 British engineer AMEC said demand from its customers in the oil and gas and mining sectors remained strong and it was confident of future growth, shrugging off the economic uncertainty which is hampering consumer-facing businesses.

AMEC, which designs and builds infrastructure for the oil and gas, mining, nuclear and renewable energy sectors, said on Thursday that recent contract wins in the UK, Australia and South Africa reflected the buoyancy of the resource sector.

"Although we remain alert to the current macro-economic uncertainty, demand for our services and investment in our end markets remain strong and we are confident that this will support continued growth," Chief Executive Samir Brikho said in a statement.

The positive outlook from the resource sector was echoed by Britain's Hunting, an oil and gas well equipment firm, and oil rig maker Lamprell, which both said they were on track to meet market expectations for 2011.

"The economic climate in Europe and the Americas continues to have minimal impact on the demand for energy. Rig counts within the company's various operating regions have risen with operators' drilling plans for 2012 currently remaining steady," said Hunting's Chief Executive Dennis Proctor.

Lamprell said it was confident on future growth given recent high levels of enquiries for its services.

In contrast, a clutch of consumer-facing British companies have issued grim outlooks in recent days as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures.

Shares in FTSE 100 firm AMEC, which have risen 7 percent in the last month outperforming Britain's bluechip index by 4 percent, closed at 924.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at about 3.1 billion pounds ($4.9 billion). ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Lorraine Turner)