LONDON Oct 5 British engineer AMEC said chief operating officer Neil Bruce is leaving the company as part of a restructuring of the way the business is organised.

AMEC said on Friday that Bruce will step down straight away after 15 years at the firm because the COO position will no longer exist under a new organisational structure.

Changes to the business's structure are expected to be announced before the end of the year, a spokesman for AMEC said.

Shares in the company, which serves customers such as ConocoPhillips, GDF Suez and Centrica across the mining, oil and gas, nuclear power and renewable energy industries, were trading up 0.7 percent at 1,148 pence at 1315 GMT, in line with the FTSE100 bluechip index.