LONDON Oct 5 British engineer AMEC
said chief operating officer Neil Bruce is leaving the company
as part of a restructuring of the way the business is organised.
AMEC said on Friday that Bruce will step down straight away
after 15 years at the firm because the COO position will no
longer exist under a new organisational structure.
Changes to the business's structure are expected to be
announced before the end of the year, a spokesman for AMEC said.
Shares in the company, which serves customers such as
ConocoPhillips, GDF Suez and Centrica
across the mining, oil and gas, nuclear power and renewable
energy industries, were trading up 0.7 percent at 1,148 pence at
1315 GMT, in line with the FTSE100 bluechip index.