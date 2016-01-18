* CEO Samir Brikho replaced with immediate effect
* CFO Ian McHoul temporarily takes the helm
* Brikho spearheaded $3 bln deal before oil price plunge
(Updates throughout)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Jan 18 Oil and gas services company Amec
Foster Wheeler said on Monday it had replaced chief
executive Samir Brikho with immediate effect, marking the first
CEO ouster at a major European oil services company since oil
prices started sliding.
Brikho spearheaded Amec's $3 billion purchase of Swiss
engineer Foster Wheeler in 2014 when oil was trading at more
than $100 a barrel, shortly before it began a precipitous slide
that this week saw it plunge to 13-year lows below $30.
"Foster Wheeler is a good strategic deal but, with
hindsight, it was done at the wrong price," said Alex Brooks,
analyst at Canaccord Genuity.
In a Sunday meeting the board decided it was time for a
leadership change, a person close to the discussions said,
placing Chief Financial Officer Ian McHoul temporarily at the
head of the 1.5 billion pound ($2.1 billion) company.
"The company's search (for a new CEO) will consider both
internal and external candidates. Ian is not putting himself
forward for the role," Amec Foster Wheeler said in the surprise
statement.
The company was forced to slash its dividend by half in
November as it attempts to survive the oil price slump.
Global benchmark Brent crude prices have fallen 75 percent
since a peak in mid-2014 due to a worldwide supply glut, with
Amec Foster Wheeler's shares dropping nearly 70 percent over the
same time.
Oil and gas service companies, which provide equipment and
workforce to oil producers, have been particularly strongly hit
by oil majors' cost cutting programmes as they try to save money
during the downturn.
The stock market received the management reshuffle as
positive, sending Amec Foster Wheeler's shares up 1.6 percent by
1532 GMT.
Some analysts disagreed about the timing.
"Change during the current market turmoil is unsettling,"
said analysts at Cenkos Securities.
Brikho, who had headed Amec since 2006, said in the
company's statement he was appreciative of his colleagues' work.
"My aim has always been to help to create a leading
integrated global service company capable of meeting our
customer demands," he said.
Amec Foster Wheeler, which will report full-year results on
March 10, also said on Monday trading in 2015 and the start of
2016 was in line with expectations.
($1 = 0.7001 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru;
Editing by Mark Potter)