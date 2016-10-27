Oct 27 Oilfield services firm Amec Foster
Wheeler Plc said it agreed to dispose of three assets
held for sale for 100 million pounds ($122.17 million) as it
aims to reduce debt.
The move comes as weak oil prices put pressure on balance
sheets, with companies shedding assets and cutting dividends for
survival.
The company said it planned to cut annual costs by 100
million pounds with a reduction in overhead expenses.
Amec said it had identified additional assets and businesses
which are now being evaluated as potential candidates for sale.
($1 = 0.8185 pounds)
