(Adds details, share price move)
Oct 27 Oilfield services firm Amec Foster
Wheeler postponed its capital markets day until next
year and forecast a further decline in oil and gas revenue in
2017, sending its shares tumbling 20 percent on Thursday.
The company said it needed more time to complete a strategic
review, which had confirmed a number of challenges, and that it
was in talks to sell more assets.
Oilfield services companies have been pummelled as weak
crude prices force oil producers to cut spending, putting
pressure on their balance sheets and pushing them to shed assets
and cut dividends.
Amec has responded by taking aggressive measures to slash
debt, including cutting its dividend and promising to deliver
500 million pounds ($612 million) from asset sales by June 2017.
It hired a former Halliburtorn executive as CEO in April this
year to help drive its programme forward.
The London-based provider of engineering and construction
services to oilfields said that ordinary dividends in 2016 will
be about half that declared in 2014 when it paid out 43.3 pence
per share.
"Looking ahead to 2017, we continue to expect another year
of Oil & Gas decline and for solar activity to reduce
significantly from the record levels seen this year," Amec said
in a statement.
It postponed its capital markets day until March 21, 2017,
from Nov. 15 this year.
"To offset the current market challenges, we need to do more
to establish the full potential of ... growth opportunities and
the optimal configuration of our portfolio," Chief Executive Jon
Lewis said in a statement.
The company said it had reached agreement to dispose three
assets and expected combined proceeds of 100 million pounds.
In March, it announced plans to sell its Global Power Group,
unit involved in the design, supply and erection of circulating
fluidised bed (CFB) boilers, a wide range of steam generators
and air pollution control equipment unit.
"We are now in talks to sell the core boiler business and
the rest of GPG to separate buyers. We believe this is our best
option to achieve an acceptable level of proceeds," the company
said on Thursday.
Amec's shares were down 20 percent at 466 pence at 0835 GMT,
the biggest loser on the FTSE mid-cap index.
Amec said cost-cutting measures taken to date included
identifying around 650 surplus roles, closing offices and
accelerating plans to outsource back office functions to
low-cost locations.
($1 = 0.8185 pounds)
($1 = 0.8176 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri
and Susan Fenton)