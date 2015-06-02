June 2 Energy and mining services firm Amec Foster Wheeler Plc said its trading margins for 2015 are expected to erode further, as customers push for cuts in prices in the wake of lower crude oil prices.

Amec's order book rose to 6.7 billion pounds ($10.19 billion) at the end of April, up 6.3 percent from the end of December. ($1 = 0.6575 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)