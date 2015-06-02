(Adds share movement, details)

June 2 Energy and mining services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc struck a cautious note over its outlook for the year and said it expected trading margins to erode further as customers continued to push for price cuts.

Oil and gas services companies across the world are feeling the pinch from lower crude oil prices as explorers and producers delay projects and defer capital spending.

"For 2015, we expect to see a continuation of recent revenue trends - with growth in downstream and Middle Eastern Oil & Gas markets being offset by tougher conditions elsewhere," Amec said in a statement on Tuesday.

Amec said project delays at its North American clean power business and the global power group (GPG), which provides services to power producers, would hurt revenue for the year.

The company, which offers a range of engineering and project management services across geographies, said trading profit is likely to be weighted toward the second half of the year due to the expected closing of contracts.

Barclays analyst Mick Pickup said Amec's broad-based business gives it more resilience than its peers, but does not leave it immune to the weakness in the oil and gas sector.

"Underlying revenues are down 3.6 percent y-t-d, a trend we expect to continue, versus a previous flat expectation and margins are showing a slightly larger degradation than we previously estimated," Pickup said in a note.

Amec's order book rose to 6.7 billion pounds ($10.19 billion) at the end of April, up 6.3 percent from the end of December.

Revenue for the four months ending April fell 3.6 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Amec's shares were down 3.2 percent at 891.0 pence at 0929 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.6575 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)