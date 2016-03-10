(Adds CEO comment, details)
March 10 British oil and gas services company
Amec Foster Wheeler Plc said it would sell its Global
Power Group unit as it exits some of its non-core assets and
halve its net debt in the next 15 months.
The move comes amid the collapse in oil prices pressures
balance sheets, with companies shedding assets and cutting
dividends for survival.
Interim Chief Executive Ian McHoul declined to specify how
much disposals could fetch, but said on a call that he expected
the disposals to fund the majority of the reduction in net debt.
Amec said it had net debt of 946 million pounds ($1.34
billion) at the end of 2015, and expected net debt of about 1
billion pounds before including proceeds from disposals.
The company, which replaced its former Chief Executive Samir
Brikho in January, said trading profit for the year to Dec. 31
fell to 374 million pounds from 457 million pounds a year
earlier.
GPG is involved in the design, supply and erection of
circulating fluidised bed (CFB) boilers, a wide range of steam
generators and air pollution control equipment. It had revenue
of 365 million pounds in 2015.
($1 = 0.7049 pounds)
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)