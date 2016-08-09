Aug 9 Oilfield services company Amec Foster
Wheeler Plc reported a first-half pretax loss, hurt by
restructuring charges on its oil and gas business in the
Americas and impairment charges in its global power group
business.
The London-based company, which provides engineering and
construction services to oilfields, said the asset write-offs
and impairment charges accounted for 371 million pounds ($481.8
million) out of 440 million pounds in total non-cash impairment
charges for the first half of the year.
The company reported a pretax loss of 446 million pounds in
the six months ended June 30, compared with a pretax profit of
73 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue from continuing
operations rose 7 percent to 2.84 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)