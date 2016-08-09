(Adds details, shares)
Aug 9 Oilfield services firm Amec Foster Wheeler
Plc reported revenue and trading profit above consensus
estimates compiled by it, and said it continued streamlining
operations to insulate itself from the impact of the oil price
slump.
The company's trading result forecast for the full year
remained unchanged, said Chief Executive Jonathan Lewis, who
assumed office in June and initiated a review of its strategy
and organisation structure.
Shares in the company rose 8.5 percent to 506 pence at 0821
GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
Crude oil prices have fallen more than 60 percent since
mid-2014 due to oversupplied markets. Oil and gas companies have
in response slashed costs and delayed projects to weather weak
oil prices, resulting in lower demand for oilfield services.
The London-based provider of engineering and construction
services to oilfields reported a pretax loss of 446 million
pounds ($579.3 million) in the six months ended June 30,
compared with a pretax profit of 73 million pounds a year
earlier.
Amec said asset write-offs and impairment charges accounted
for 371 million pounds ($481.8 million) out of 440 million
pounds in total non-cash impairment charges for the first half
of the year.
Excluding the changes, Amec's trading profit stood at 177
million pounds, above the company's consensus of 158 million
pounds, Amec said.
Revenue from continuing operations rose 7 percent to 2.84
billion pounds, beating company-provided consensus estimate of
2.54 billion pounds, based on data from 13 analysts.
($1 = 0.7699 pounds)
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)