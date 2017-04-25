April 25 British oil and gas services company
Amec Foster Wheeler Plc, which is being bought by John
Wood Group Plc, reported a bigger-than-expected full-year
pretax loss as the oil market rout forced companies to delay or
cancel contracts.
The company's loss before tax widened to 542 million pounds
($693.5 million), compared with a pretax loss of 235 million
pounds a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting
full-year pretax loss of 275.5 million pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported a 15 percent fall in its full-year
adjusted trading profit to 318 million pounds for the year ended
Dec. 31. Revenue fell slightly to 5.44 billion pounds from 5.45
billion a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7816 pounds)
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)