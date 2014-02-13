LONDON Feb 13 British engineering firm Amec said on Thursday its full year core profit for 2013 was 343 million pounds, in line with analysts' expectations, due to a strong performance from its oil and gas business in the North Sea and Middle East.

The company, which provides services and equipment for the oil and gas, mining, nuclear and renewable energy sectors, said its order book was at a record level of 4.1 billion pounds.

Revenue for 2013 was 4 billion pounds. Analyst consensus, provided by the company, had put core profit at 340 million pounds from revenue of 4.1 billion pounds.

The group also confirmed that its offer for foster Wheeler was now a firm, recommended deal.