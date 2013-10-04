LONDON Oct 4 British engineer Amec
said a contract to decommission the Sellafield nuclear site in
the UK, which it shares with two other firms, had been extended
for another five years by the government.
The project, which has been plagued by cost over-runs and
delays, has attracted criticism from local MPs amid calls it
should be returned to the government.
A consortium of Amec, French firm Areva and U.S.
engineer URS runs the project.
Amec did not reveal the value of the contract, but the
company's chief executive Samir Brikho told Reuters in an
interview last month that the extension would be less lucrative
than the previous period.
The Sellafield contract would contribute around 6 million
pounds to Amec's revenues next year, he said at the time.
"Sellafield is one of the world's most complex and
challenging nuclear sites," Clive White, president of Amec's
European Clean Energy Business, said in the statement on Friday.
He added much had been learned in the past five years, but
there were "areas for improvement."