LONDON Nov 27 British engineer Amec is
looking at Swiss-based rival Foster Wheeler among a
number of potential acquisition targets, but is not currently in
talks with the company, a source close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
Amec shares were down more than 3 percent in morning trade
after a report in the Times newspaper said the firm was
interested in Foster Wheeler, which has a market value of $2.8
billion.
A spokesman for Amec said the company did not comment on
market rumours. Foster Wheeler did not return calls seeking
comment.
Amec, which has a market capitalisation of $5.6 billion, has
repeatedly said it is on the look out for acquisitions in the
past few months and has said it will consider returning cash to
shareholders this quarter if no deal is forthcoming.
Amec had a 680 million pound ($1.1 billion) approach for UK
peer Kentz rejected by the target company's board and
opted not to make a formal bid.
Kentz and Foster Wheeler both have strong construction
divisions and are active in liquefied natural gas (LNG)
projects.
($1 = 0.6180 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Additional reporting by
Anjuli Davies; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Mark Potter)