By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, July 10 Banks have arranged up to 500
million euros ($559.30 million) of leveraged loans to back the
acquisition of a majority stake in German laboratory services
company amedes Group by Antin Infrastructure Partners, banking
sources said on Friday.
Antin agreed to buy the stake from buyout group General
Atlantic for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a
statement on Friday.
The financing is being arranged by Goldman Sachs, Nomura and
Credit Agricole, according to the statement.
The senior leveraged loans will comprise around 400 million
euros of term loans, equating to around 5 times amedes' earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
of approximately 80 million euros, the banking sources said.
The financing will also include undrawn term loans, the
sources said.
The loans will be syndicated to institutional investors and
are expected to launch towards the end of July, the sources
said.
Antin was not immediately available to comment.
Hamburg-based amedes has 3,500 employees, 35 laboratories
and 27 medical practices across Germany and Belgium.
($1 = 0.8940 euros)
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)