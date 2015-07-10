* Antin paid 750-800 mln euros for Amedes -sources
* Aims to build up Amedes with acquisitions
(Adds financing details, Antin quotes)
FRANKFURT, July 10 Buyout group General Atlantic
will sell its majority stake in Amedes to France's Antin
Infrastructure Partners, the companies said on Friday, in the
second sale of a major German laboratory services company in as
many weeks.
Specialist fund Antin will take control of Hamburg-based
Amedes -- Germany's second-largest lab company, with 3,500
employees, 35 laboratories and 27 medical practices -- with the
goal of building up its domestic business, the company said.
"We hope to take Amedes forward in a way that adds more
laboratories in Germany," Antin partner Angelika Schoechlin told
Reuters.
The companies did not disclose a price, but financial
sources close to the deal said that Antin paid between 750
million euros ($837 million) and 800 million euros for the
stake, aided by loan financing of 500 million euros.
Financing was being arranged by Goldman Sachs, Nomura
and Credit Agricole, the companies said.
The Amedes deal marks an unusual departure for an
infrastructure fund, which invest mostly on behalf of pension
funds and insurers, and signals how investors normally focused
on toll roads and wind parks are increasingly stretching the
definition of infrastructure.
"The term is developing further and the border to normal
private equity investors is becoming more porous," Schoechlin
said.
The deal comes hard on the heels of a bigger medical
services sale in the fractured German market. In June European
private equity group Cinven agreed to buy a majority
stake in Synlab, Germany's largest lab company, from BC Partners
.
General Atlantic tried to sell Amedes in 2014 but failed to
attract bidders prepared to meet its asking price of 700 million
euros, roughly nine times its annual core earnings.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
