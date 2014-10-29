(Corrects headline to "38 pct" from "60 pct" and first paragraph to "fell 38 percent" from "more than halved")

Oct 29 Amedisys Inc's quarterly profit sailed past analysts' estimates as the home health and hospice company's operating expenses fell 38 percent.

The company's operating expenses fell to $284 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $455.5 million a year ago.

Amedisys has been cutting costs and shut some of its hospices and home health care centers last quarter, helping it reverse a run of three straight quarterly losses.

The company reported an adjusted net income from continuing operations of $9.1 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $155,000, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's adjusted net service revenue fell marginally to $300.3 million in the quarter, but still beat the average analyst estimate of $299.3 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)