Oct 29 Amedisys Inc's quarterly profit sailed past analysts' estimates as the home health and hospice company cut its operating expenses, sending its shares soaring.

The company's operating expenses fell to $284 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $455.5 million a year ago.

Amedisys spent less on salaries and benefits, cost of services and other expenses in the third quarter, Obsidian Research Group analyst Toby Wann said.

"Collectively these items were $6.5 million better than our forecast, which led to the EPS beat," he told Reuters.

Amedisys has been cutting costs and shut some of its hospices and home healthcare centers last quarter, helping it reverse a run of three straight quarterly losses.

The restructuring has helped the company better align its cost structure with its revenue stream to generate consistent operating profits, Wann said.

U.S. hospitals and providers of home healthcare services have been hit hard by federal budget spending cuts and lower Medicare insurance reimbursement rates.

Amedisys reported an adjusted net income from continuing operations of $9.1 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $155,000, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's adjusted net service revenue fell marginally to $300.3 million in the quarter, but still beat the average analyst estimate of $299.3 million.

Amedisys shares were up 17.3 percent at $25.53 in early trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)