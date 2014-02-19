(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 18 (Fitch) This announcement amends the
rating action
commentary "Fitch Affirms China Properties Group at 'B-'; Rates
CNH Notes
'B-(EXP)'" published on 18 February 2014 after the company
decided to issue the
senior unsecured notes in US dollars instead of offshore yuan,
or CNH. The
affirmation of China Properties Group Limited's rating and the
expected rating
on the new note issue remains unchanged. The revised text
follows:
Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Properties Group Limited's
(CPG) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured
rating at 'B-'. The
Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned the Chinese
homebuilder a Long-Term
Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'B-' with Stable
Outlook, and assigned
CPG's proposed senior unsecured notes denominated in US dollars
an expected
'B-(EXP)' rating.
The notes are rated in line with CPG's senior unsecured rating
of 'B-' as the
notes will represent direct, unconditional and unsecured
obligations of the
company. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final
documents
conforming to information already received.
The rating action on CPG's Issuer Default Ratings reflect the
company's
sufficient liquidity to meet its debt service obligations and
operational needs
in the next 12 to 18 months, after the company repaid HKD318.6m
of shareholder
loans and HKD251.3m of advances from a shareholder. Sources of
the company's
liquidity are its 2013 cash balances, development projects that
have already
obtained pre-sales license, and its unencumbered assets that can
be pledged to
obtain additional bank loans. The Stable Outlook reflects no
substantial
improvement in development sales; indicating that there is no
upward rating
pressure at the moment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Repayment of Shareholder Loans: The company repaid HKD251.3m of
advances and
HKD318.6m of loans from its managing director and 75%
shareholder, Wong Sai
Chung, even though operating cash flow has not substantially
improved. Fitch
estimates the USD250m (HKD1,947m equivalent) raised from the
issue of offshore
notes in October 2013 provided the company enough liquidity to
repay the loan.
The repayment has not resulted in negative rating action,
because CPG still has
sufficient cash to repay USD103m of notes due 2014, while Mr.
Wong has
demonstrated his financial support for the company and CPG has
HKD31bn of
unpledged property assets, which will provide the company with
financial
flexibility.
Note Issue Improved Liquidity: The US-dollar note issue in
October 2013 was the
main driver of the increase in CPG's cash balance , at time when
property sales
remained weak at an estimate of around HKD250m in 2013. Apart
from the repaying
the shareholder loans, the proceeds from the note issue were
also used to reduce
bank debts by over HKD500m in 2H13 and to meet interest and
operational
expenses.
High Inventory Holding Cost: CPG's healthy leverage and
liquidity may be
maintained only if the company significantly ramps up sales of
its development
properties. While there is estimated inventory of over 600,000
sqm in gross
floor area (GFA) available for sale in total, the company has
had less than
HKD900m of contracted sales in total in the past two years.
Fitch estimates
annual funding cost of total debt, excluding shareholder loans,
could be as high
as 12%, or over HKD800m in the next 24 months. In addition, CPG
has more than
4.5 million sqm of GFA for future development, which could have
construction
cost of over HKD8bn in the next four years. Without sufficient
operating cash
flow, CPG would have to raise more debt, which would likely
worsen its credit
profile.
Project Concentration Risk: Over 95% of its sales in 2012 were
from one project,
Chongqing Manhattan. Although the project still has over 1.2
million sqm of
unsold GFA and more projects are likely to contribute to sales
in the future,
the limited number of projects leaves CPG's cash flows
vulnerable to volatility
in local market demand.
Prime Locations: While its investment properties currently
generate limited
recurrent income, they were valued at HKD57bn at end-1H13 and
are located in
prime locations in downtown of Shanghai and Chongqing. Fitch
expects the unique
locations and large scale of the unpledged assets will provide
CPG with
financial flexibility.
Low Land Costs: CPG acquired much of its land bank, especially
in Shanghai, more
than five years ago at low cost. This is likely to allow CPG to
achieve higher
gross and EBITDA margins of over 50% in its future sales. It
will also provide
CPG with price flexibility in a market downturn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A deterioration in CPG's liquidity position, for example,
failing to refinance
bank borrowings, or failing to maintain sufficient bank balances
to repay
maturing offshore senior notes, or from further repayment of
shareholder's loan
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Attainment of contracted sales of over HKD5bn a year and
recognised revenue of
over HKD3bn a year (2012: HKD693m) while maintaining its current
strong
financial position
- Reduced concentration risk such that no single project
accounts for over 70%
of total sales
Contact:
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Su Aik Lim
Director
+65 6796 7233
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 5 August 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
Related Research
"Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Chinese Homebuilders
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.