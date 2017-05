May 23 Investment company Ares Capital Corp said it would buy American Capital Ltd in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $3.4 billion.

American Capital shareholders will receive $6.41 per share in cash and 0.483 Ares Capital shares for each share held, Ares Capital said on Monday.

The deal does not include the sale of American Capital Mortgage Management LLC. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)