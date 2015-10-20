CAIRO Oct 20 The two companies created by the
long-mooted demerger of Egyptian real estate company Amer Group
will start trading on the stock exchange on Thursday,
a bourse statement said on Tuesday.
Amer Group, which owns hotels, restaurants and shopping
malls, had said last year it would be divided into a development
business called Amer Holding Group and a smaller company named
Porto Holding.
Amer Holding Group, which is now responsible for all real
estate and hotel investment services, along with its restaurants
and commercial centres, will start trading with a reference
price of 0.58 pounds per share.
Porto Holding, which includes several resorts and spas in
the Ain Sokhna area on the Red Sea, will have a reference price
of 0.29 pounds per share.
