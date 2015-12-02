Dec 2 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle
Outfitters Inc said its holiday season sales were off to
a "solid start" and named interim Chief Executive Jay
Schottenstein as its permanent CEO.
The company said on Wednesday it expected same-stores sales
to grow in the mid-single digits in the holiday quarter,
compared with flat growth last year.
Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix are
expecting 3.9 percent growth for American Eagle's fourth
quarter.
"The holiday season is off to a solid start, and we are
optimistic as we look ahead," Schottenstein said in a statement.
Clothing will be the leading product category for holiday
purchases, retail industry research firm NPD Group said, adding
that nearly half of the respondents polled planned to purchase
it this holiday season. (bit.ly/1NPctwf)
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company also forecast
adjusted earnings of about 40-42 cents per share for the fourth
quarter, in-line with estimates, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
American Eagle, unlike rivals Aeropostale Inc and
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, has managed to win back shoppers
by upgrading its merchandise to reflect trends such as festival-
and bohemian-inspired dresses and tops, shirt dresses, and denim
pencil skirts.
The company, which has also benefited from shifting away
from once popular logo-centric clothing, said its net income
jumped to $74.1 million, or 38 cents per share, in the third
quarter ended Oct. 31, from $9 million, or 5 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Total net revenue rose 7.6 percent to $919.1 million, but
still fell short of the $927.4 million that analysts were
expecting.
Overall same-store sales rose 9 percent in the third
quarter, in line with average analysts' estimate, helped by
strong performance in its underwear brand, Aerie.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)