May 17 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
reported a surprise rise in quarterly comparable-store sales as
strong demand for its Aerie line of lingerie lifted the teen
apparel retailer's sales amid a tough retail climate.
The company's comparable sales rose 2 percent in the first
quarter ended April 29, beating analysts' average estimate of a
0.7 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus
Metrix.
Net income fell to $25.24 million, or 14 cents per share, in
the quarter, from $40.48 million, or 22 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company incurred $5.4 million pre-tax restructuring
charges for severance and related charges in the quarter.
Net revenue rose 1.66 percent to $761.83 million.
