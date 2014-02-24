CAIRO Feb 24 Egyptian real estate company Amer Group posted a 79 percent drop in net profit for 2013.

Amer Group, which owns hotels, restaurants, malls, and other businesses, made 31.996 million Egyptian pounds ($4.60 million) last year, compared with 155.554 million pounds in 2012, it said in a statement on Monday.

Revenues for 2013 dropped to 877.7 million pounds compared with 1.15 billion pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 6.9611 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Pravin Char)