CAIRO Aug 13 Egypt's Amer Group reported a sharp fall in second quarter net profit on Thursday to 856,763 Egyptian pounds ($109,490) from 42.36 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to 392.29 million pounds from 436.97 million, the real estate company said in a statement.

($1 = 7.8250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)