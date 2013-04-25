HELSINKI, April 25 Finnish sporting goods group Amer Sports reported an 11 percent fall in operating profit on Thursday, citing cautious consumer spending.

It forecast an improvement for the full year, however, and said net sales would likely grow by at least five percent.

The company said its first-quarter operating profit fell to 26.4 million euros from 29.6 million euros a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 31.8 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando. Editing by Jane Merriman)