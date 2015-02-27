Feb 27 Robert Benmosche, former president and chief executive officer of insurer American International Group , died Friday at 70, the company said in a statement.

Benmosche, who headed the company between August 2010 and September 2014, died at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City. He had undergone treatment for lung cancer since 2010. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Christian Plumb)