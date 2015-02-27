BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp announces redemption in full of 7.875 pct Series B preferred stock
(Corrects to say Benmosche was head of AIG from 2009 to 2014, not 2010 to 2014.)
Feb 27 Robert Benmosche, former president and chief executive officer of insurer American International Group , died Friday at 70, the company said in a statement.
Benmosche, who headed the company between August 2009 and September 2014, died at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City. He had undergone treatment for lung cancer since 2010. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qK5W2D) Further company coverage: