March 30 American International Group Inc Chairman Robert "Steve" Miller intends to step down in July after five years in the role, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The insurer's directors have not yet decided on a replacement, but the next outside chairman is expected to be a current board member, the Journal said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1CEe7iO)

Miller, who joined AIG board in 2009 and became chairman in July 2010, was previously the chief executive of auto-parts maker Delphi Corp.

