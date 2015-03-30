(Adds details, AIG response)
March 30 American International Group Inc
Chairman Robert "Steve" Miller intends to step down in
July after five years in the role, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The insurer's directors have not yet decided on a
replacement, but the next outside chairman is expected to be a
current board member, the Journal said, citing a person familiar
with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1CEe7iO)
Miller, a turnaround specialist, joined AIG board in 2009
and became chairman in July 2010, replacing Harvey Golub who
resigned after clashing with former chief executive Robert
Benmosche over the botched sale of the insurer's Asian life
unit.
Miller joined at a time when the insurer was hit hard by the
financial crisis and had to be bailed out by the government
using taxpayer's money. In 2012, AIG fully repaid the $182.3
billion bailout.
Benmosche, who stepped down as CEO due to cancer, died last
month.
Miller served in a number of corporate restructuring
situations, heading auto-parts maker Delphi Corp,
Bethlehem Steel, Federal-Mogul Holdings Co and Waste
Management Inc.
AIG's corporate governance guidelines state a non-executive
chairman should not serve for more than five years, the Journal
said. Miller will remain a board member.
AIG declined to comment.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)