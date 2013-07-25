HELSINKI, July 25 Finnish sporting goods company
Amer Sports reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly
loss, citing an unseasonably cold spring and weak consumer
sentiment in Europe.
Its second-quarter operating loss was 18.7 million euros
($24.75 million), flat from a year earlier, while analysts on
average expected a loss of 12.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Amer Sports, which owns brands such as Salomon, Wilson and
Atomic, reiterated its full-year forecast for sales to grow at
least 5 percent from 2012, and for profitability to improve.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)