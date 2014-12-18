Dec 18 A former executive of American Realty
Capital Properties Inc alleged former chairman Nicholas
Schorsch directed her and another executive to manipulate
financial results, the Wall Street Journal reported.
American Realty shares closed down 4 percent on the Nasdaq
on Thursday.
Schorsch asked former CFO Brian Block to shift numbers in
the company's second-quarter results to cover up previous errors
during a July 28 phone call, according to a complaint filed in
New York state court, the newspaper said.
Former Chief Accounting Officer Lisa McAlister, who filed
the complaint, claimed to have been participated on the call. (on.wsj.com/1Jas22e)
McAlister seeks at least $50 million in damages, the Journal
reported. Her allegations are part of a defamation suit against
the real-estate investment trust, Schorsch and former CEO David
Kay.
She had informed Schorsch and Kay of questionable accounting
practices during the first quarter, but was ignored, the Journal
reported McAlister as alleging.
American Realty could not be immediately reached for
comment.
The company was being investigated by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation after it said on Oct. 29 that its audit committee
discovered "intentional" accounting errors.
American Realty had then said McAlister and Chief Financial
Officer Brian Block had resigned.
Schorsch and two other senior officers stepped down this
month.
Up to Thursday's close, American Realty's stock had fallen
34 percent since the company disclosed the accounting errors.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Yashaswini Swamynathan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)