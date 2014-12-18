(Changes sourcing, adds details)
Dec 18 A former executive of American Realty
Capital Properties Inc alleged former chairman Nicholas
Schorsch directed her and another executive to manipulate
financial results.
American Realty shares closed down 4 percent on the Nasdaq
on Thursday.
Schorsch asked former CFO Brian Block to shift numbers in
the company's second-quarter results to cover up previous errors
during a July 28 phone call, according to a complaint filed in
New York state court.
Former Chief Accounting Officer Lisa McAlister, who filed
the complaint, claimed to have participated on the call.
McAlister seeks at least $50 million in damages in her
defamation suit against the real-estate investment trust,
Schorsch and former CEO David Kay.
American Realty could not be immediately reached for
comment.
"Messrs. Schorsch and Kay and senior management caused the
company to terminate Ms. McAlister's employment in retaliation
for blowing the whistle on ARCP and to use her publicly as a
scapegoat for defendants' fraudulent conduct," the complaint
alleged.
American Realty said on Oct. 29 McAlister and Block had
resigned after its audit committee discovered "intentional"
accounting errors. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is
investigating the company.
Schorsch and two other senior officers stepped down this
month.
McAlister had informed Schorsch and Kay of questionable
accounting practices during the first quarter, but was ignored,
she alleged in her complaint.
Up to Thursday's close, American Realty's stock had fallen
34 percent since the company disclosed the accounting errors.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Yashaswini Swamynathan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)