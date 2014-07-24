HELSINKI, July 24 Finnish sporting goods maker Amer Sports on Thursday reported quarterly results in line with expectations and said it was planning to restructure its businesses to boost growth.

The company said underlying operating loss in its seasonally slow second quarter was 18 million euros ($24 million), compared to 19 million euros a year earlier and matching analysts' average expectation in Reuters poll.

It said it would book non-recurring costs of around 60 million euros in the second half of the year due to restructuring moves aimed at driving faster growth.

Amer Sports, the maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon skis, repeated it expected its full-year adjusted operating profit to improve from 155 million euros in 2013.

Shares in the company were up 0.8 percent after the results. ($1 = 0.7422 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Sakari Suoninen)