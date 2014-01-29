HOUSTON Jan 29 An affiliate of Aubrey
McClendon's American Energy Partners LP said on Wednesday it has
lined up $500 million in equity commitments to fund an oil and
gas business.
American Energy NonOp LLC, received the commitment from
Houston-based private equity firm Energy & Minerals Group and
American Energy Partners' management.
The funds will be used to acquire producing and
non-producing leasehold. A spokesman for McClendon declined to
provide additional details.
The Energy & Minerals Group and its majority owner John
Raymond is the lead equity investor in another McClendon
venture. In October, McClendon's Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based
firm said it had raised $1.7 billion to drill in Ohio's Utica
shale.
McClendon co-founded Chesapeake Energy Corp in 1989,
the No. 2 U.S. natural gas producer.
But he left his post of CEO in April of last year after
clashes over spending with the company's board and a series of
Reuters investigations led to civil and criminal probes at the
company.
An internal investigation by Chesapeake's board last year
cleared McClendon of intentional wrongdoing.