BRIEF-Facebook shareholders reject proposals on fake news, independent chair, based on preliminary results
* Facebook at annual shareholders meeting says based on preliminary results, proposals 3 through 7 have been rejected by shareholders
NEW YORK, March 14 Ameren Corp : * Shares up 1.8 percent in premarket trade
* Facebook at annual shareholders meeting says based on preliminary results, proposals 3 through 7 have been rejected by shareholders
OTTAWA, June 1 Canada, embroiled in a dispute with Boeing Corp, tried to hit out at the U.S. firm for the second day in a row on Thursday but stumbled over whether talks over a proposed jet purchase had been suspended or not.