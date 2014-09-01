Aug 31 America Movil SAB, the wireless
provider controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, has
hired Bank of America Corp to sell certain phone assets
as part of a breakup plan to appease Mexican lawmakers,
Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.
America Movil is attempting to sell parts of its Mexican
operations to reduce its market share below 50 percent and avoid
new regulations designed to curb its dominance, Bloomberg said,
noting the company announced plans for the asset sale in July.
Officials at America Movil and Bank of America could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Sandra Maler)