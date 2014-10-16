BRASILIA Oct 16 Mexican telecom company América
Móvil SAB de CV will wrap up the merger of its
Brazilian operations by early December, the head of its
Brazilian mobile phone unit Claro said according to a local
newspaper on Thursday.
Claro, the third-largest cellphone company in Brazil, will
absorb cable TV operator Net Servicos de Comunicacao
and long-distance landlines telephone company Embratel
, Carlos Zenteno, Claro's chief executive, told
financial newspaper Valor Economico.
The move was approved by Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel
in July under the condition the combined company registered as a
publicly listed company.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)