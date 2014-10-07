Oct 7 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Tuesday
that America Movil is trying to sell assets from Mexico's west
Coast and the border with the United States, not just the east
coast, as part of a previously announced divestiture.
Bloomberg reported in September that America Movil
, Latin America's biggest telecommunications
company, could unload infrastructure in a strip of states from
north to south along Mexico's eastern coast in sales that could
be worth up to $17.5 billion.
"It's not the east coast, it's something bigger, it goes to
the west Coast and the border... it's a big package," Slim,
whose family controls America Movil, told Bloomberg Television
in New York on Tuesday.
The planned sale, announced in July, came in response to a
sector overhaul aimed at curbing Slim's dominance in Mexican
telecoms, where America Movil has about 70 percent of mobile
subscribers and more than 60 percent of landlines.
The company wants market share below 50 percent so it can
avoid some of the new rules.
When asked in Tuesday's interview if the company was
negotiating with AT&T Inc over the sale, Slim declined to
comment.
Slim, described by Forbes magazine as the world's richest
person, said after the sale announcement in July that it would
be a "transversal" cut of the company.
(Reporting by Christine Murray in Mexico City; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)