(Repeats to attach to alert)

WASHINGTON Nov 12 AT&T does not need to acquire assets in America Movil , Mexico's largest wireless operator, to succeed in the country, its chief executive told investors at a conference on Wednesday.

"We believe we have found a path that gets us a nice scalable growth platform without the America Movil assets," Randall Stephenson said.

"If things materialize over time and those assets look attractive we would obviously have to look at them, but we really don't need the America Movil assets to be successful," he said.

He added he was interested in exploring the acquisition of the Mexican assets of Nextel, which has with 2.8 million subscribers in the country.

Nextel is owned by bankrupt NII Holdings.

(Reporting by Marina Lopes Editing by W Simon)