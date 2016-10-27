SAO PAULO Oct 27 Claro Telecom Participações
SA, the Brazilian subsidiary of Mexico's América Móvil SAB
, saw its third-quarter net loss narrow by 62 percent
from the same quarter a year previous.
Claro lost a net 431.7 million reais ($136 million) last
quarter, compared with a shortfall of 1.14 billion reais a year
earlier, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
Earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a
measure of profitability known as EBITDA, fell 5.5 percent to
2.3 billion reais as revenue dropped at a faster pace than
costs.
($1 = 3.1689 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)