SAO PAULO Oct 27 Claro Telecom Participações SA, the Brazilian subsidiary of Mexico's América Móvil SAB , saw its third-quarter net loss narrow by 62 percent from the same quarter a year previous.

Claro lost a net 431.7 million reais ($136 million) last quarter, compared with a shortfall of 1.14 billion reais a year earlier, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a measure of profitability known as EBITDA, fell 5.5 percent to 2.3 billion reais as revenue dropped at a faster pace than costs.

($1 = 3.1689 reais)