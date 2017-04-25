BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecoms company America Movil reported on Tuesday a 35.85 billion peso ($1.91 billion) first-quarter net profit. ($1 = 18.7275 on March 31) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results