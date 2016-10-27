German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit of 2.12 billion pesos ($109.6 million), compared with a loss of 2.9 billion pesos in the same period last year.
The company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said revenue for the period was 249.7 billion pesos.
($1 = 19.382 pesos per share at end of September) (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.