VIENNA, June 24 Telekom Austria's free
float has to be increased towards the end of the year under the
terms of a syndicate contract with its parent company America
Movil, the head of Austria's state holding company
OBIB said on Friday.
The free float is currently around 11.8 percent, or roughly
78.5 million shares.
The targeted free float is 20 percent, OBIB chief Martha
Oberndorfer told a news conference.
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, which took
control of the Austrian telecoms group in 2014, holds around 60
percent of the company and OBIB owns around 28 percent.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Kirsti Knolle;
editing by Francois Murphy)