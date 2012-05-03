MEXICO CITY May 3 Giant Mexican
telecommunications company America Movil said on
Thursday it agreed to a deal whereby the country's competition
watchdog dropped a big fine in exchange for the company reducing
charges it levies on competitors.
America Movil will cut its interconnection rates,
which are the fees it charges rivals to tap its mobile network,
or face a fine of 8 percent of annual revenue, Mexico's Federal
Competition Commission (Cofeco) said earlier on Thursday.
The decision ends a battle over a fine worth nearly $1
billion handed down by the regulator in April 2011 against
America Movil's Mexican brand Telcel. The regulator had found
that the company charged unfair fees to competitors.
A spokeswoman for America Movil, which is controlled by
tycoon Carlos Slim, said the company accepted the settlement.