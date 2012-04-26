April 26 America Movil, the biggest cellphone company in Latin America, posted a 37 percent jump in first-quarter net profit driven by the addition of Brazil's cable television company Net Servicos.

The company, owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, earned 32.641 billion pesos ($2.5 billion) in the January-March period, compared to 23.744 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2011.

Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting a net profit of 27.768 billion pesos in the period.