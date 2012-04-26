Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
April 26 America Movil, the biggest cellphone company in Latin America, posted a 37 percent jump in first-quarter net profit driven by the addition of Brazil's cable television company Net Servicos.
The company, owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, earned 32.641 billion pesos ($2.5 billion) in the January-March period, compared to 23.744 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2011.
Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting a net profit of 27.768 billion pesos in the period.
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
ROME, June 10 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Saturday it would not bid for the television rights to transmit Italy's Serie A soccer matches for the seasons from 2018-2021.